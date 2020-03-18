Vernon O'dell Davis, 78, former resident of Okolona, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A private graveside service will be in Chickasaw Memorial Gardens near Houston, MS. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Davis was born July 19, 1941 in Clinton, TN, the son of the late Robert Lee Davis, Sr. and Beulah Guy Davis. He was a valued employee of Yellow Freight Line in Jackson for 35 years before his retirement. Survivors include his daughter, Janet Davis of Shelby, Ohio, a sister, Donna Beckner of New Market, TN and one brother, Frank Davis of Clinton, TN. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Martin Davis, his son, Johnny O'dell Davis, three sisters, Evelyn, Jo Rica and Mary Nell and four brothers, Robert, James, Lloyd and Bill. The staff of New Albany Funearl & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you completed your census form?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.