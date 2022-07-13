Virlon Garrett Davis, 96, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Countrywood Assisted Living in Mantachie. She was born May 15, 1926, to John and Willie Garrett. She was a member of Booneville Church of Christ, and was a lifetime member of the Freed-Hardeman Associates. She was a school teacher for 43 years. Virlon enjoyed flowers and yardwork. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in Jacinto Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by one sister, Wynell Tompson; one niece, Brenda Dunavent; two nieces-in-law, Janet Coker and Mitzi Thompson; three great-nephews, John (Dixie) Cartwright, Kevin Thompson and Keenan (Kacy) Thompson; one great-niece, Melissa Roberts; two great-great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, R.C. Davis; her parents; two sisters, Laverne Coker and Edith Garrett; two nephews, Tommy Coker and Keith Thompson; and one niece, Lynn Downs. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
