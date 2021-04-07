W. Billy T. Davis, 77, long time resident of Dumas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo . A Service of Remembrance will be at 6 PM Thursday, April 8 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Mr. Davis was born January 31, 1944 in Tippah County, the son of the late Roy and Willard Hogue Davis. He received his education in the Public School System and was employed as a mill operator with the Bilt-Rite Corporation for 28 years before retiring. A member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Mr. Davis will be remembered as a hard worker that was loved by most all that knew him. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards, drinking coffee and sharing time with family. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Davis leaves his wife of 54 years, Paulette Stiles Davis, three children, Brian Davis of Ingomar, Peggy Hearn of Pearl and Robert Davis (Brittney) of Pleasant Ridge Community, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three sisters and three brothers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.