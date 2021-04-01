W. Billy T. Davis, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on A Service of Remembrance will be announced at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead.

