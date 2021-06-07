William Davis, 37, passed away Thursday, June 03, 2021, at his home in Waterford. Services will be on Friday June 11, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday June 10, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Chulahoma Cemetery 5176 MS - 4 . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.