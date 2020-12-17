Willie C. Davis, 69, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home residence in Starkville, MS. Services will be on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Trio Primitive Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Trio Primitive Cemetery. Burial will follow at Trio Primitive Cemetery.

