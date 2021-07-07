Willie Earl Davis, 52, passed away Saturday, July 03, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday July 17, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Byhalia Church of Christ 70 Algee St Byhalia . Visitation will be on Friday July 16, 2021 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Chulahoma MBChurch Cemetery 5176 MS hwy 4 Holly Springs.Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

