BOONEVILLE -- Danny Franklin Dawson, 51, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at a dwelling in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 5 pm with CDC guidelines and regulations in place at Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Monday from 3-5 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Magnolia Gardens.

