Kathryn "KK" Dawson, 95, passed away Saturday, June 05, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home.

