Mary Kathryn "KK" Dawson, 95, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home in Booneville. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Booneville. She was a true servant who loved taking care of others. Her favorite hobby was working in the yard. She loved her family, her children and grandchildren. KK worked at Christian Florist and was a hostess for McMillan Funeral Home for many years. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. She is survived by one daughter, Lana Harrelson; three grandchildren, Rich Harrelson (Hope), Robert Dawson (Paris) and Brad Dawson; 3 great grandchildren, Gage Harrelson, Mary Cille Harrelson and R.J. Dawson; one brother, Cullen Lee; one sister, Juanita Rinehart; daughter-in-law, Ann Inman (Roger) and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Vivian Lee; her husband, Winfred B. Dawson; son, Bob Dawson; brothers, Cleston (Ruby) Lee, Freed (Etheleen) Lee, R.W. (Myrl Jean) Lee, and Weldon (Sarah) Lee; sisters, Opal (Myrl) Huddleston and Syble (Earl) Frost; son-in-law, Jerry Harrelson; sister-in-law, Wilma Lee; brother-in-law, Fray Rinehart and a special friend, Mauveline Rone. Pallbearers will be Rich Harrelson, Robert Dawson, Brad Dawson, Bobby Manley Roger Inman, and Gage Harrelson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Neil Fulgham, Roger Smith, Mary Cille Harrelson, RJ Dawson, Larry Rone, KK's nephews and the employees of McMillan Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com

