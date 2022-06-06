Charles Hayden Dawson, 92, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his home. He was born July 13, 1929 to Joseph Russell Dawson and Della Wheat Dawson in Frayser, TN. He graduated from Phillips University and had a career as a missionary for 8 years and U.S. Diplomat for 23 years. He was a member of Friends of the Library, Lee County Library, and ACLB Bridge Club. He enjoyed playing bridge, bird watching, and traveling. He is survived by two daughters, Pam Cooper, Barbara Dawson; sons, Chuck Dawson (Wanda) and Glenn Dawson; five grandchildren, Melissa Dawson (Aaron), Rivers Dawson (Bridgett), Melinda Lyons (Zack), Michael Cooper, Danielle Deaton (D.J.); and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Genette Gray, L.V. Crone and Geneva Rasbach; brother, Joseph Russell Dawson Jr. "Buddy"; brothers-in-law, Jack Gray, Guntie Crone and Teddy Rasbach; and sister-in-law, Esther Dawson. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 12:00pm in Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Will Rambo officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
