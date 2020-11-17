Debra Darlene Day 63, died November 13, 2020 at North MS. Medical Center. She was born August 9, 1957 in Illinois to the late Sanford Eugene Mason and Marcella Wright Freeman. She was a retired office clerk. She was preceded in death by her son, Chris Grady; father; mother; and step-father, Cecil Freeman; sister, Margaret Foster; brother, William Freeman; dog, Punk Day. She is survived by her granddaughter, Rebecca Joy; her beloved cat, Katie Day; brothers, Buckeye Mason, Jeff Freeman, Leo Freeman, Robert Mason; sisters, Deborah Ann Freeman, Dee Dee Settlemires, Leigh Ann Mason; host of other family and friends. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the Day family. Arrangements are under the care of McPeters Inc. Funeral Directors
