Ecru- Jackye Benjamin Day, daughter of Mary Etta Young Lyons and R. C. Lyons was born May 15,1945, in New Albany, Mississippi and died March 31, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Jackye enjoyed working at Creekmoore Clinic in New Albany before her early retirement due to health reasons. She was a lifetime member of Ingomar United Methodist Church where she enjoyed being the church organist.
Jackye is survived by her granddaughter, Emily Day Cooper (Darren), her great-grandson, Peyton Cooper, her brother, Mitchell Lyons (Vikki) and her sister, Rose Weeden (Kereth).
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Mark Day and her husband, Mack Day.
United Funeral service will be in charge of the private graveside service on Thursday, April 2,2020.
The family requests donations in memory of Jackye be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
