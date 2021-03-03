Jerry C. Day, age 83 passed away Tuesday February 23, 2021. He enjoyed RVing, traveling, camping, canoeing, and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy R. Monroe Day; son, David L. Day (Gwen); daughter, Linda C. Thoren (Craig); two brothers, Ted E. Day (Cathi), and Ronnie W. Day (Alice); seven grandchildren, Scotty Young (Rachel), Jeremiah Partee (Linsey), Jamie Day (Sandy), Carrie Seahorn (Chris), Michael Day (Whitney), Casey Thoren (Karli), and Errin Day (Ashley); 14 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Stacy Day. He is preceded in death by parents, Hubert and Berma Day; one son, Douglas A. Day; one great grandson, Joseph Gabriel Young. Honorary pallbearers were Scotty Young, Jeremiah Partee, Jamie Day, Michael Day, Casey Thoren, and Errin Day. Services were held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Way of Life Worship Center, Tishomingo, MS with a visitation that began at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with funeral services that followed at 11:00 a.m. Officiating was Bro. Scotty Young and Bro. Mike Green. Burial was at Bethlehem Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com
