Peggy R. Monroe Day, age 83 passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. She enjoyed camping, sewing, fishing and loved spending time with her friends and grand/great grandchildren. She is survived by a son, David L. Day (Gwen); a daughter, Linda C. Thoren (Craig); a brother, Jimmy Monroe (Joan); a sister, Jeanette Wilburn (AJ deceased); seven grandchildren, Scotty Young (Rachel), Jermiah Partee (Linsey), Jamie Day (Sandy), Carrie Seahorn (Chris), Michael Day (Whitney), Casey Thoren (Karli), and Errin Day (Ashley); 14 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Stacy Day. She preceded in death by parents, Henry and Junie Monroe, a brother, Harold Monroe (JoNell); two sisters, Doris Miller (Gene); Martha Haney (Charles); one son, Douglas A. Day and one great grandson, Joseph Gabriel Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Young, Jeremiah Partee, Jaime Day, Michael day, Casey Thoren and Errin Day. Services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Way of Life Worship Center, Tishomingo, MS beginning at noon. Visitation will be beginning at 11:00 a.m. before funeral services. Bro. Scotty Young and Bro. Mike Green will be officiating. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.