Peggy R. Monroe Day, age 83 passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. She enjoyed camping, sewing, fishing and loved spending time with her friends and grand/great grandchildren. She is survived by a son, David L. Day (Gwen); a daughter, Linda C. Thoren (Craig); a brother, Jimmy Monroe (Joan); a sister, Jeanette Wilburn (AJ deceased); seven grandchildren, Scotty Young (Rachel), Jermiah Partee (Linsey), Jamie Day (Sandy), Carrie Seahorn (Chris), Michael Day (Whitney), Casey Thoren (Karli), and Errin Day (Ashley); 14 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Stacy Day. She preceded in death by parents, Henry and Junie Monroe, a brother, Harold Monroe (JoNell); two sisters, Doris Miller (Gene); Martha Haney (Charles); one son, Douglas A. Day and one great grandson, Joseph Gabriel Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Young, Jeremiah Partee, Jaime Day, Michael day, Casey Thoren and Errin Day. Services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Way of Life Worship Center, Tishomingo, MS beginning at noon. Visitation will be beginning at 11:00 a.m. before funeral services. Bro. Scotty Young and Bro. Mike Green will be officiating. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.