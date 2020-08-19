MANTEE, MS -- Norris Dean, 92, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home residence in Mantee, MS. Services will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:30 am - 10:00 am at Antioch Cemetery. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

