BUCHANAN -- Rachel Hazel Dean Poe, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at her home in Buchanan. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2PM at Buchanan Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.