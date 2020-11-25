Tammie Dean Townsend, 57, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM at New Hope Woodland M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM at New Hope Woodland M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at New Hope Woodland M.B. Church.

