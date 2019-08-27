SALTILLO -- Stacey Deans, 53, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Cross Point Ministries. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

