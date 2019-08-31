Stacey Vernon Deans, 53, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Baldwyn Nursing Facility after a lengthy illness. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, April 10, 1966 to Dennis and Earlean Tillman Deans. He received his Master's Degree in Forensic Psychology from Saint Leo. Committed to public service, Stacey spent his life working as a Police Officer at Moss Point City Police Department, a Sheriff's Deputy at Lowndes County Sheriff's Department, an Investigator at the Attorney General's Office, Assistant Chief at Scooba Police Department, and finally serving as Captain of the Columbus Police Department. On June 24, 2008, Stacey was commissioned by the Governor of Kentucky, Steven L. Beshear, the title of a Kentucky Colonel. During his career he participated in Crime Stoppers Annual Training, received a certificate in Police Control and Restraint Techniques, Professional Certificate, certificate of Training for Internal Investigation in Small Department, certificate of Excellence in Writing Skills, certificate in Cyber Crime Forensics Training and a certificate for attendance of the Governor's Homeland Security Conference. On September 27, 2014, he married Yolanda Kaye Bounds. He was a member of Cross Pointe Ministries in Tupelo. Survivors include his wife, Yolanda Kaye Bounds Deans; four children, P.J. Gunn of Guntown, Laneshia Deans of West Point, Alexandria Gunn of Tupelo and Raven Deans of Warner Robins, Georgia; four grandchildren, La'tia Deans, Jaden Williams, Rissa Gunn and Nova Lockridge; two sisters, Jackie Hollister and her husband, Richard of Jacksonville, Florida and Pauline Neal and her husband, Robert of Richton, Illinois; and brother, Dennis Deans, Jr. and his wife, Roberta of Verona. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at James W. Trotter Convention Center in Columbus. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019at James W. Trotter Convention Center in Columbus with Dr. Steven James, Sr. Associate Pastor Reggie Miller, Pastor Kevin Rea and Associate Pastor Tony Kelsie officiating. Burial will follow in Porter Memorial Park. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be David Bounds, Johnny Collins, Tony Tillman, Tracey Tillman, John Wren, John Blair, Nekeith Stribling and Eugene Betts. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.