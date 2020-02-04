June Lang Dearman, 76, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab. She liked to travel, went to a lot of Billy Graham crusades and was an Elvis follower. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00pm Thursday, February, 6, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors- her uncles, Leonard Dearman of Gonzales, LA and Lamar Self of Pontotoc, MS; her aunt, Julie Dearman of Pensacola, FL; and her cousins and friends. Preceded in death by: parents-Everett and Agnes Henderson Dearman; grandparents-Willie and Emma Johnson Henderson; and Glen and Odie Bell Marshall Dearman. Pallbearers: Deacons from West Heights visitation: noon until service time Thursday, February 6, 2020.
