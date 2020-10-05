Annette Tennison Deaton, 86, of Booneville passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was a member of the Booneville Church of Christ and was retired from Bancorp South. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, going on vacation, tailgating at the Ole Miss football games and was crowned Booneville's Miss Hospitality in 1955. Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 7, at Oaklawn Memorial Park with Bro. Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband Charles W. "Billy"Deaton, Sr.; one son, Dr. Bill Deaton, Jr. (Debie); one daughter, Lori Deaton; two grandchildren, Max Deaton (Erin) and Chloé Crum (Kaley); one brother-in-law, Jimmy Deaton (Donna); two sister-in-laws, Ruemell Palmer and Vernell Arnold; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas D. and Pauline Gortney Tennison; one brother, Charles Tennison; one sister, Lourine Tennison Black; one sister-in-law, Mary Billie Tennison; three brother-in-laws, Tommy Palmer, Jack Arnold and V. P. Black. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
