Charles Arthur Deaton, 67, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Tupelo, MS to Arthur Thomas and Reba Mae Yarber Deaton who preceded him in death. He was a member of Old Union Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 21, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by two brothers, Wayne Deaton (Linda) and Gary Deaton (Martha) and one sister, Rae Ginn (Bro. Jerry) and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be his nephews, Casey Deaton, Wes Deaton, Robert Ginn, Randy Ginn, Jon Ginn, Jason Ginn and Micah Ginn. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces, Johnna Corley, Cara Holley and Hannah Kusher. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

