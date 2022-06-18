Charles Arthur Deaton, 67, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Tupelo, MS to Arthur Thomas and Reba Mae Yarber Deaton who preceded him in death. He was a member of Old Union Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 21, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by two brothers, Wayne Deaton (Linda) and Gary Deaton (Martha) and one sister, Rae Ginn (Bro. Jerry) and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be his nephews, Casey Deaton, Wes Deaton, Robert Ginn, Randy Ginn, Jon Ginn, Jason Ginn and Micah Ginn. Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces, Johnna Corley, Cara Holley and Hannah Kusher. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.