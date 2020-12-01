Charlotte Huddleston Deaton, 78, passed away Tuesday, December 01, 2020, at Home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 at Thrasher Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 until 7 at Thrasher Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

