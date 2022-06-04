Melissa Murphy Deaton, 84, a great ole soul, departed this earthly pilgrimage to be forever in the arms of her Lord from her residence in Mooreville on Wednesday, June 1, 2022-surrounded by her family. Melissa was born July 11, 1937 in Iuka to the late Charlie W. Murphy and Mattie A Snyder. Never afraid of work, she worked in area furniture factories most of her life. A Christian and member of the West Mooreville Baptist Church, Melissa was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved the Lord, reading the Bible, fishing, visiting family and friends and her beloved dog, Sissy. A service celebrating her life will be held at 12 NOON Monday, June 6, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Dr. Gerald Gann officiating. Burial will follow in the Eggville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM Monday-service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Melissa is survived by her daughter, Sandra Bishop of Mooreville and Rodney Thompson of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Mandie Johnson (Eric), Melissa Griggs (Steven), Jessica Sudduth, Chris Sudduth (Jacklyn), Dusty Sudduth, Lane Bishop and Heather Adams; her great grandchildren, Hunter Sullivan, Dakota Thompson, Annah and Erika Griggs, Hailey and Katie Adams, C. J. Davis and Tyler Colburn and Mallory and McKayia Sudduth; a great great grandchild, Jaxtyn Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Melinda Sudduth and her son Jackie Thompson.
