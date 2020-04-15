RED BANKS, MS -- Martha Jean Deberry, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Baptist Collierville Hospital in Collierville, TN. Services will be on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside in Red Banks Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

