Juanita DeBow, 91, of Tupelo, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Countrywood Assisted Living Center in Mantachie. She was born July 20, 1929 in Tremont, MS to Byron and Arnie Stevens Stone. She married Eugene DeBow June 12, 1948. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and loved traveling. A private graveside service will be Friday, February 19, 2021 in Lee Memorial Park. A memorial service will be at a later date. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by husband, Eugene DeBow; two sons, Michael (Rebecca) DeBow of Birmingham and Scott DeBow of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Andrea DeBow, Claire DeBow Cotten, and John DeBow and three great grandchildren, Lily Grace Tackitt, Laurel Rebecca Cotten, and Ella Margaret Cotten. She is preceded in death by her parents.
