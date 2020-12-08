Alvis Eugene Decanter, 90, went to his heavenly home on Monday December 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 17, 1929 to Hermie Peel and Charlie DeCanter. Mr. DeCanter was a family man who treasured his wife and family. He was a truck driver, who loved his job, and drove even into his 80's. Mr. DeCanter was very much loved and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1:00pm at Flat Rock Cemetery, with Bro. Jason Howell officiating. Pallbearers will include; Michael Eugene DeCanter, James Michael Harper, Kevin Alan Hamblin, Nicholas DeCanter, John Patrick Brown, Tyler Keith Hamblin, Austin Meeks, Dalton Meeks, Trey DeCanter, and one honorary, Jeramy Hamblin. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Mr. DeCanter is survived by; two daughters, Debbie Jean Hamblin (Jerry) and Peggy Michelle Brown; two sons, Allen Wayne DeCanter, and Michael Eugene DeCanter (Tanya); one sister, Wanda Hale (Bobby), eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded by, his parents, his wife, Opal Lollar Decanter, two sons, Terry Lynn DeCanter, and Timothy J. DeCanter, and two brothers Norris and Kenneth DeCanter. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

