RIPLEY, MS -- Glenda Rose Stagner Decanter, 78, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday October 12, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. View Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday October 12, 2019 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mt. View Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Camp Ground Cemetery in Walnut, MS .

