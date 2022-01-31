Douglas Wayne Decker, 76, died Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County, in New Albany. Mr. Decker was born in Benton County, on September 7, 1945, the son of Arthur and Vennie Decker. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church and had been a factory employee. His hobbies were gardening and playing the guitar. Survivors include his wife, Karen Decker of New Albany; two sons, Joseph Duyane Decker of New Albany, and James Decker and wife, Ruby, of Corinth; daughter, Mellissa Kitchens and husband, Lesley, of Olive Branch; and six grandchildren, Zachary Decker, Lakin Potts, Alli Nance and husband, Ethan, Mylie Decker, Scott Puckett, and Eli Kitchens. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Boyd and Joe Decker; and a sister, Frances Skelton. Services are on Wednesday at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother William Cook, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Zachary Decker, Devin McGriff, Scott Puckett, Eli Kitchens, and Ethan Nance. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
