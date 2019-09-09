Lela Mae Decker, 84, passed away Sunday, September 8,2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. She was born July 12,1935 in Jackson, TN to Oliver and Edie Rayford Ranks. She was a member of First Pentecostal Church, New Albany. She was formerly employed at Mohasco Furniture. She was a wonderful lady, who would help anyone. Visitation will be, Tuesday, September 10,2019 at First Pentecostal Church of New Albany, from 5-8pm, located at 990 Highway 30 East New Albany, MS. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 11,2019 at 2pm at the First Pentecostal Church, with Bro. Charles Cooper officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Audrey Gates of Etta; two sons, Billy Joe (JoAnn) Decker of New Albany and Randy (Kari) Decker of New Albany; one sister, Mary E. Shaw of Memphis, TN; ten grandchildren, Marie Sansing, Kenny Decker, Billy Decker, Jenna Worden, Tobi Lynn Macias, John Macias, Adren Macias, Issabella Macias, Johnny Macias and Kathryn; nine great grandchildren, Allie Sansing, Lelieah Grace Moore, Britney Decker, Shelby Decker, Nathan Decker, Hayden Decker, Casey Decker, Ashley Decker and Mercadies Decker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Robert Decker; daughter, Ruby Mae Thompson; Son in law, Charles Gates; two grandsons, Michael Decker and Jimmy Thompson; sister, Pauline Hunter; brother, Henry Ranks. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
