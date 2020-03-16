WEST POINT -- Mrs. Doris Ellen Decker, 90, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Services will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

