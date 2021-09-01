Randy Wayne "Bull" Decker, 57, died Saturday, August 28, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He was born April 10, 1964 in New Albany to Joe Robert Decker and Lela Mae Ranks Decker. He was a truck driver. He is survived by his wife: Kari Elmore Decker; 3 daughters: Jenna M. Worden (Jacob) of Baldwyn, Tobi Lynn Davis (Shane) of Saltillo, and Jeannie Hand (Chris) of Blue Springs; 1 sister: Audrey Gates; 1 brother: Billy Joe Decker; 6 grandchildren: J. C. Macias, Adrian Macias, Izabella Macias, Everett Dunaway, Susan Dunaway, and Christian Hand; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Larry and Carolyn Elmore; 1 niece: Marie Sansing; 1 great-niece: Courtney Moore; 1 great-nephew: Austin Sansing; and 2 great-great-nieces: Liliah Grace Moore and Allie Marie Sansing. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister: Ruby Thompson. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 4, at United. There will be a memorial service at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
