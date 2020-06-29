Wayne Joseph Deckley, 77, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in Pennsylvania, October 28, 1942 to Verl and Mary Deckley. A life-long seeker of knowledge, Wayne never missed an opportunity learn something new. He enjoyed reading, staying up to date with technology and technological gadgets and was a member of a ham radio club. He is survived by his three daughters, Heather Deckley and her husband, Damian McCleskey of Columbus, Dana Deckley of Tishomingo and Holly Daniels and her husband, Jeff of Pontotoc; nine grandchildren; and brother, Gregory Hulak of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Patricia Lea Deckley; and sister, Karen Winiarz. Private services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

