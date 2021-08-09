Gary Dedeaux Gary Douglas Dedeaux, 65, passed away, on August 4, 2021 in eastern Oktibbeha County. Gary was born March 31, 1956 in West Point to the late Ruth Murray Dedeaux and Dr. Howard Dedeaux. Gary was a very successful entrepreneur and business owner of Gary's Pawn and Gun of West Point and Columbus for 43 years. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Gary married Natalie Stafford Dedeaux on January 1, 2014 in Portersville, MS. Gary was a humble, considerate and giving man. He gave in ways nobody will ever know and he wanted it that way. Gary loved his family deeply. Of all of his hobbies, his love for flying was very close to the top of the list. Other things he enjoyed were shooting, racing dirt cars for a while and driving his tractor doing farm work. Gary was a godly man who lived his life in a way that pointed others to Christ. He supported all law enforcement agencies and served the City of West Point proudly as a Selectman. Funeral services will be August 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM from Calvary Baptist Church in West Point, MS with Pastor Doug Stokes officiating, assisted by Brother Ben Yarber. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Point, MS. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Natalie Dedeaux of Cedar Bluff, MS; one daughter, Gina Dedeaux Reed (Tommy) of Starkville, MS; one son, Richard Stafford of Cedar Bluff, MS; one grandson, Thomas Lane Reed. Those preceding him in death were his parents, one daughter, Ginger Dedeaux Bryan and one grandson, Douglas Luke Reed. Pallbearers will be Larry Fretz, Joe Murray, David Orman, Mike Fretz, Mike Pearson, Andy Pearson and Ty Bissett. Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Thigpen and Larry Barnett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, 716 Airport Road, Fulton, MS 38843. Visitation will be 11:00-2:00 prior to service time. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
