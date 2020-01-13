Ronald Joe 'Ron' Dees, 63, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. He was born June 25, 1956, in New Albany to Edwin Randolph Dees and Mary Elizabeth Jolene Street Dees. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. He was an employee of Masterbilt Corp. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Larry Hill officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Joy Hogue Dees; 2 daughters: Nikki Dees and Amanda Dees, both of New Albany; 1 son: R. J. Dees (Alexis) of Dumas; 4 sisters: Jane Drummond of Memphis, TN., Colene McFerrin of Mantachie, Marcia Dees of New Albany, and Cindy Self of New Albany; 2 brothers: Edwin Dees and Richard Dees, both of New Albany; and 5 grandchildren: Kaden Dees, Brentley Dees, Emery Dees, Tristan Montgomery, and Lillie Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister: Barbara Forrester; and 1 brother: Doug Dees. Pallbearers will be Eric Jarvis, Chad Jarvis, Chris Todd, Will Dees, Jim Dees, and Willie Simpson. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
