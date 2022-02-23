Ronald Allen "Herb" Dees. 68 passed away on Wednesday February 23, 2022 at his home. He retired from Super Sagless and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his shop, mowing his yard and playing dominoes. He loved riding his grandchildren on his golf cart and spending time with his family. He was a Mason and Scottish Rite of the Kirkville Lodge. He loved his fellowman and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Douglas Kitchens and Bro. Barry Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in Ozark Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Marie Justice Dees; sons, Blake Dees (Morgan), Destry Dees (Laken) and Jake Dees (Heaven); sisters, Peggy Rowan, Debbie Bennett (Kenny Wayne) and Christa Mask (Jimmy); brother, Donnie Dees; grandchildren, Madison Dees, Payden Criswell, Brandon Dees, Kennedy Dees, Savannah Perry, Benjamin Dees and Bryson Dees; host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Pauline Bridges Dees; in-laws, Edward and Nadine Justice; brother-in-law, David Rowan; sister-in-law, Sue Dees, Dianne Cullum, Chris Justice and Rex Justice. Pallbearers will be Buster Dees, Chad Barnes, Ben Bennett, Steven Dees, Lester Roberts, Hunter Dees and Cody Dees. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a. m. until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
