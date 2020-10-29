On Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020, Brenda Kay Sanders Delashmit, 62, resident of Walnut and our beloved mother, sister, Nana and friend, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Brenda will be at 2 PM Saturday, October 31 at New Hope Baptist Church in Benton County with Minister Jeff Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Brenda was born July 8, 1958 in Middleton, TN, the 12th of 13 children born to the late Howard W. and Janie Brock Sanders. She received her education at Middleton High School in Tennessee and continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. A member of Middleton Church of Christ, Brenda was employed in area manufacturing industries throughout her life which included, PEP Industries, Reeds Manufacturing Co. and Corinthian. Brenda was blessed with a large loving family and for many years was a collector of salt & pepper shakers, butterflies and Coke bottles. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Hobbies included playing cards, church activities, watching Disney movies and gardening. Brenda was a person of faith who was committed to her much adored family. She was always there to brighten the lives of others and will be greatly missed by all that new and loved her. Visitation will be Saturday, October 31 from 10 AM to 2 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Survivors include one son, Jeremy Luna (Chasity) of the Pine Grove Community, Susie Lumpkin (Michael) of Falkner, Krystal Smith, Alexandria Delashmit (Dawson) and Cloe Delashmit, all of Walnut, two sisters, Bonnie Hunt (Kenny) of Falkner and Donna Jones of Middleton, TN, six grandchildren, Hunter, Zachary and Austin Leopard, Carson Smith, Dalton Luna and Clay Moffitt, a special friend, Beverly Bridges of Ripley and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Brenda is also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Lee Delashmit, five sisters and five brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Brenda's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.