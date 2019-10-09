Joseph Delashmit, 78, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born August 4, 1941 in Shelby County, TN to Horace and Dorothy Delashmit. He graduated from Middleton High School. He retired from Tecumseh Products as a Supervisor. He was a member of Shannon Church of Jesus Christ and enjoyed traveling and had a love for the mountains. Services will be 2 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Shannon Church of Jesus Christ with Rev. Gary Hodum, Rev. Mark Williams and Rev. Paul Beam officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Delashmit of Nettleton; three daughters, Shelia Mathis of Memphis, TN, Rebecca Johnson of Shannon and Tina Delashmit of Nettleton; four sons, Michael Delashmit (Bobbie), Gary Delashmit, Kenneth Delashmit and Stephen Delashmit all of Nettleton; seven grandchildren, Daniel Delashmit, John Delashmit, Jessica Delashmit, Lauren Delashmit, Mykenzie Mathis and Madison Mathis; two great-grandchildren, Destiny Delashmit and Jace Pointer; one sister, Janie Lumpkin of Hickory Flat. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy Delashmit and Keith Delashmit; one granddaughter, Erica Delashmit. Pallbearers will be Craig Delashmit, Daniel Delashmit, John Delashmit, Mark Lumpkin, Bill Haney and Tyler Gray. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Thursday all at the church. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
