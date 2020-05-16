Melna Sledge Dellinger, 88, passed away on May 8, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, Mississippi after a long fight with Alzheimers. She was born November 16, 1931, in Springville, Mississippi to Rev. WC and Lottie (McCharen) Sledge. She graduated from Blue Mountain College in 1953. She married the love of her life, Johnie Bruce Dellinger on July 16, 1954 in Shaw, Mississippi. They were married for 62 years. Melna was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured each of her children and grandchildren. She had a gracious personality and always made guests feel welcome in her home with a fresh glass of iced tea, the most excellent family meals, and hours spent sitting around the dinner table. Professionally, Melna was an accomplished musician. She began playing the organ at First Baptist Church in Lowell, North Carolina while a teenager. As she and Bruce moved around the country for his career, she served as organist in churches in North Carolina, New York, Alabama, Missouri, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brother WC Sledge, Jr., and grandson Weston Dellinger. She leaves behind a loving family that she was very proud of. John Bruce Dellinger, Jr., of Visksburg, MS;William Calvin Dellinger (Denise) of Kansas City, MO;Melanie Kay Dolenz (John) of Atchison, KS;Mary Kimberly Benson (Scott) of Pontotoc, MS;Her sister Ruth Sledge Van Beber of Cookeville, TN Seven grandchildren, Michael Dellinger, Lindsay Dellinger, Wil Dellinger, Karis Dolenz Nichols (Dan), Jay Wade (Destiny), Karl Dolenz, and Bruce Dolenz; three great-grandchildren, Drake and Annabelle Dellinger and Brennley Wade; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. The family would like to thank all those who cared for Melna during her final days. A Celebration of Life service with her immediate family will be held at Guinn Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. . Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be limited to 20 persons , and the family will be available before and after the service at the family homestead just west of the cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimers Association, www.act.alz.org or at 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
