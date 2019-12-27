RIPLEY -- Amy Staggs DelVivar, 52, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 am until 11:30 am at Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.