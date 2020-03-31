Daniel Steven "Danny" Dempsey, 65, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of William Sherman Dempsey and Wilma Beatrice Farley Dempsey. A longtime resident of Lee County, he was a 1973 graduate of Tupelo High School. In 1974 Danny met the love of his life, Judy; they eloped and were married 45 years. His greatest joy was his family- his wife, four children, and two dogs, Bear and Roger. Danny worked in the insurance business early in his career, and in 1983 joined Life Style Furniture, where he worked to build it into a successful upholstery manufacturing facility for twenty-five years. He was a former member of Belden Baptist Church and currently a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. Danny was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, traveling in the RV with his family, and riding ATV's with his brothers. His favorite place other than home was the beach, his happy place. Danny's family will remember him as the glue who held them together; he genuinely loved people and was greatly loved in return. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Judy Faye Cruse Dempsey of Belden; four children, Julianna Dempsey of Tupelo, Lauren Elizabeth Dempsey of Houston, Texas, Daniel Steven Dempsey II (Jamie) of Fulton, and William Cruse Dempsey of Tupelo; his granddaughter, Farris Yvonne Dempsey; three sisters, June Dempsey, Barbara Sue Dempsey, and Sharon Brookins (Brook); two brothers, Tim Dempsey and Tommy Dempsey (Frances); and his mother-in-law, Faye Cruse; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Sherman Dempsey Jr. and Jack Dempsey, and his father-in-law, Herbert Odis Cruse. A graveside service honoring Danny's life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Don Baggett officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time, also at the graveside. Honorary pallbearers are Tim Dempsey, Tommy Dempsey, Todd Wicker and Matt Cates. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tupelo Lee Humane Society at 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo Miss. 38804. Friends are encouraged to leave their expressions of sympathy at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
