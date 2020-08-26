Marie Dempsey, aged 37, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Asheville, NC from injuries received in a motor vehicle accident. Marie was born January 5, 1983 in Tupelo, MS to her parents, Sara Elliott Dempsey and Tommy Dempsey. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 2001 and received her Bachelor's Degree from Appalachian State University in North Carolina. Marie enjoyed everything outdoors. She was a starter on her high school soccer team, always out hiking the mountains, or she could be found on the water - rafting or skiing. She had a love for anything unique. Her collection of crystals, rocks, shoes and sunglasses was one to be envied. Music was one of her many passions that she loved to share with everyone. Her smile lit up any room she entered. And most importantly, as Marie would say, "Buy yourself some flowers because you deserve it!" Due to the current circumstances with the Covid-19 virus, a private family service will be held at Holland Funeral Directors, who are honored to serve their friends. Marie is survived by her parents, her grandfather Charles Elliott and many loving family members and friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
