Sara Doris Elliott Dempsey passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the age of 62. Sara was born July 2, 1959 in Tupelo MS to Charles and Florene Elliott. She received her nursing degree from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, MS. She worked at North Mississippi Medical Center for 35 years. Sara had a passion for life. She adored her family and friends and was happiest with everyone together. She was adventurous and loved to travel. The beach was her favorite place. Much of her time was spent at her church, Mooreville United Methodist Church, where she arranged the flowers for the alter and worked with the children. She was known for her sweet smile and her kind, compassionate spirit. Sara was preceded in death by her mother, Florene Pleasant Elliott on June 11, 2009 and her daughter, Marie Dempsey who died on Aug. 23, 2020. She is survived by her father, Charles Elliott and her brother, David Elliott both of Mooreville and a host of friends everywhere. A celebration of life service will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in the Sadie M. Holland Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo with Rev. Sammy Washburn and Rev. Russell Fletcher officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 12 noon - service time Tuesday only. Memorials may be made to Mooreville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 130, Mooreville, Ms. 38857. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1:30 PM Monday.
