Woodland-Barry Hal Dendy, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home in Woodland. He was born March 29, 1955 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late David Wayne Dendy and Welcome Cowart Dendy. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Lee Dillard officiating. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Dendy Ellison (Chris) of Woodland; his grandchildren, Dillon Cade Ellison and Haley Nicole Ellison; two brothers, Keith Dendy (Ann) of Beverly Hills, FL, John Dendy of Woodland; one sister, Teresa Dendy Gammill (Gary) of Starkville; a niece, Megan Gammill and fiance Kaden Hunt of Starkville. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Wayne Dendy and Welcome Cowart Dendy. Pallbearers will be Todd Shettles, Randy Morris, James Wofford, Derrick Jennings, Leon Morris and Dennis Washington. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Hudspeth, Danny Lantrip, Steve Pettit, Donnie Smith and Robert Cliett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodland Cemetery Fund, Post Office Box 3, Woodland, MS 39776. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.

