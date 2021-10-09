Benny Dendy

Benny J Dendy, Jr., 80, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on December 6, 1940 in Houston to Bennie J Dendy, Sr. and Ethel Irene Heair Dendy. Benny served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. During his service, he received several awards including the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and Air Force Good Conduct Medal. After his military service, he lived most of his life in Alaska. He retired from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks. He returned to his home town of Houston four years ago to be closer to family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel with Rev. Glenn E Dendy officiating. Burial will follow in Houston City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 until 7:00 on Tuesday, October 12 at Southern Funeral Chapel. He is survived by his brother, Jimmy Ray Dendy of Houston; his sisters, Ruby (Bobby) Price of Houston and Bobby Jo Gambrell of Walkersville, MD; his honorary daughter, Debbie Clark of Mt. Vernon, NY; his ten nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Ethel Dendy; his wife, Elaine Guzman Dendy; a brother, Robert Wayne Dendy; a sister, Maddie Irene Turner; a brother-in-law, Bill Gambrell, and a sister-in-law, Sharon Dendy. You can sign online guest book and leave messages for family at www.southernfuneralchapel.com

