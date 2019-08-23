Mantee-Carol Ann Vaughn Dendy Carol Ann Dendy, 63, of Dancy went to be with the Lord August 22, 2019. Carol was born September 28, 1955 to Guy and Allie Ruth Vaughn in Clay County. She was an active member of her church Pine Bluff Baptist in Clay County. She had a love for owls and her grandchildren. Services will be at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church in Mantee with Bro. Butch Simmons officiating. Body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Burial will be in church cemetery following services. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She leaves behind two sons; Chris Dendy (Alex) of Dancy, Shawn Dendy of Dancy; four grandchildren, Hunter Dendy of Biloxi, Hank and Hagen Vickers of Dancy and her newest grandbaby, Bryson Dendy of Dancy. Carol was loved by everyone and she will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; Guy Oliver Vaughn and Allie Ruth White Vaughn; a sister, Irene Cliett. Pallbearers will be Allen Pugh, Lee Kendricks, Coby Perrigin, Dalton Perrigin, David Brand, Derrick Jennings, Jay Jennings, Ronnie Perrigin. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
