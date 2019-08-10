Elizabeth Anne Crestman Denham, 70, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in Houston. She was born July 16, 1949 in Chickasaw County to the late Thomas Edison Higgins and Lera Elizabeth Brents Higgins. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the First United Pentacostal Church in Houston with Pastor Kenneth Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Houston Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one son, Eddie Bailey of Vardaman; two daughters, Angela Williams of Tupelo and Leah Buxton (Tyiesha) of Houston; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and one brother, Thomas Clyde Higgins of Amory. She is preceded in death by her sister Shelia Faye Higgins and her parents. Pallbearers will be Adam Rowlett, Donald Gann, Jeffrey Houk, Steve Crowley, Adam Higgins and Nick McGreger. Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3 until 5 p.m. at First United Pentacostal Church of Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com
