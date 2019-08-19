Augustus 'Gus' Denham, 65, of the Enterprise community, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 9, 1953, in Benton County to Herman Elec 'Bulldog' and Ethel May Hendrix Denham. He was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church and the American Legion. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He drove a truck for many years and also worked for the State Highway Department in Holly Springs, worked on a farm, worked on a riverboat, and worked for United Funeral Service. His hobby was coon hunting. He was a member of Coon Hunters of America and the United Kennel Club. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Robert Sheppard and Bro. Jeff Lawrence officiating. Burial will be in Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Pam Steward Denham; 2 daughters: April Robbins (Jason) of Ingomar and Autumn Sky Denham of Enterprise; 2 sisters: Cindy Gurley and Floye Denham, both of Ashland; 4 brothers: Elec Denham (Betty) of Booneville, Willard Denham of Oxford, Otis Denham (Janet) of Salem, AL., and Billy Denham (Tammy) of Fulton; and 2 grandchildren: Jason 'Gage' Robbins and Casen Phillip Robbins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 sisters: Patricia Collard and Clara McMillian. Pallbearers will be Steve Taylor, Sammy Taylor, Randy Taylor, Mark Orman, Clark Orman, and Clinton Mills. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Coffey, William Garrison, Ronnie Davis, James Raines, and the American Legion. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at United. The family requests memorials to Enterprise Baptist Church Building Fund. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. In honor of Mr. Denham's service to his country United Funeral service will fly the U. S. Air Force flag during his visitation and service.
