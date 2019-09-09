Mr. James Michael "Mickey" Denham, 70, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home in Houlka, Mississippi. James Denham was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on July 21, 1949 to James Marvin Denham and Maeola Lindsey Denham. He was a retired truck driver and a farmer. He also was a member of His Grace Ministries in Houlka, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held at His Grace Ministries in Houlka, Mississippi on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at His Grace Ministries in Houlka from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. James Denham is survived wife of over 30 years, Pam Perkins Denham of Houlka; his step-father, Trubert Warren of Houlka; his daughter, Lisa (Matt) Stegall of Pontotoc; three step- daughters, Nikki (Floyd) Sanderson of Olive Branch; Ericia (David) Marrone of Olive Branch, and Jennifer Perkins of Chalmette, LA.; one son, Jamie (Tracey) Denham of Algoma; his grandchildren, Samantha (Xavier) Bingham, Brooke Stegall, Katelin Denham, Addie McGregor, Ethan Baily, Mady Kay Savage, Caden Walker, and Casey Swinford; and one great grandchild, Bentley Bingham. Mickey Denham is preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter. Pallbearers will be Mike Davis, Vick Holladay, Ricky Russell, Brad Funderburk, Jake Holladay, Terry Leachman, Mike Paden and Roger Pettit. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.